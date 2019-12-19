IPL 2020 Auction: Aaron Finch becomes first player to appear for eight different franchises

Image Source : GETTY File image of Aaron Finch

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Thursday became the first player ever in Indian Premier League history to appear for eight different IPL clubs. He was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata after an intense battle.

Finch had earlier played for Rajasthan Royals (2010), Delhi Daredevils (2011-12), Pune Warriors (2013), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014), Mumbai Indians (2015) and Gujarat Lions (2016-17), and Kings XI Punjab (2019). On Thursday, Finch was roped in by RCB after a battled with Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 4.4 crores.

In 75 matches in IPL, Finch scored 1737 runs at 26.31 with 13 half-centuries. His best season was in 2013 for Pune Warriors when he had amassed 456 runs in 14 matches at 32.57 an average with 4 fifties.

Earlier in the day, Chris Lynn was sold for INR 2 crores to Mumbai Indians while Eoin Morgan went for the highest among the first set - INR 5.25 crores - to Kolkata Knight Riders. Robin Uthappa, who was released by KKR ahead of IPL 2020 Auction, was roped in bvy INR 3 crores by Rajasthan Royals. Cheteshwa Pujara was the only player to go unsold.

"From an Aaron Finch point of view, he brings a lot of experience to the group. It's not about a second captain, but he adds presence to that leadership group as an overseas player. There's a lot of talent in the squad, and Finch, as someone with a lot of experience, bring a lot to the group," RCB coach Milke Hesson told broadcasters at first break in IPL 2020 auction.