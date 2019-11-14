IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane joins Delhi Capitals in swap deal, Rajasthan Royals get Markande and Tewatia

Image Source : BCCI RR have completed a swap deal with DC, which sees Rahane joining the Delhi franchise, while Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia go the other way.

Former Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has joined Delhi Capitals for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two clubs completed the trade move earlier today, which sees Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia joining the Rajasthan Franchise. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a press release to confirm the same.

"After 100 games with RR, Ajinkya Rahane to play for DC," the statement read.

"Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals’ most-capped player will now move to Delhi Capitals following a successful trade. Rahane, who captained RR in 24 matches and represented them in 100 IPL games from 2011 to 2015 and again in 2018 and 2019, was also their top run-getter having scored 2810 runs at an average of 34.26 and a S/R of 122.65. Rahane also scored two centuries for the Royals and made 17 half-centuries.

"Delhi Capitals have traded leg spinner Mayank Markande to Rajasthan Royals. After the 12th season of the VIVO IPL, Markande was traded to Delhi Capitals by Mumbai Indians.

"Bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia will return to Rajasthan Royals after being traded by Delhi Capitals. Tewatia began his IPL career with RR in 2014, when he was bought for INR 10 lakhs. He also played for them in 2015 before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2017 and settling with Delhi Capitals in 2018 and 2019."

Earlier, Delhi Capitals' Trent Boult was traded to Mumbai Indians, while Krishnappa Gowtham left Rajasthan Royals for Kings XI Punjab. Ankeet Rajpoot was traded to Rajasthan Royals, while Dhawal Kulkarni to Mumbai Indians.

This is the second acquisition for Delhi Capitals this month, who also joined the side from Kings XI Punjab.