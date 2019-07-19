Image Source : AP Inzamam-ul-Haq bagged over Rs 2.5 crore during three-year stint with Pakistan cricket team

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down as Pakistan's chief selector follwing their ouster in 2019 World Cup in England and some poor show in the few bilateral series prior to it.

It was also believed that Inzamam, who took charge as the chief selector in August 2016 following his coaching stint with Afghanistan, was not going to get a renewed contract as well.

However, during his stint as the chief selector, the right-hander bagged big bucks. It was revealed that he recieved 1.2 million Pakistan rupees (INR 5.1 lakh) a month while serving as the chief selector. According to Daily Express, which was quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk, the 49-year-old received over 60 million Pakistan Rupees (INR 2.59 crore) in his first three years as the chief selector.

"I want fresh people to come with fresh ideas and take Pakistan cricket forward," Inzamam said Wednesday.

"After more than three years as chairman (of the selection committee), I have decided not to seek a renewal of my contract," Inzamam said.

Inzamam met with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani and managing director Wasim Khan on Monday and told them his decision not to extend his contract.

Since the retirement of batsmen Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan in 2017, a number of players have made their international debuts, including opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, leg-spinner Shadab Khan and fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi, during Inzamam's tenure as chief selector.

However, Inzamam faced criticism when he selected his nephew — left-handed opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq — in 2017.

But Inzamam defended his selection, saying his nephew deserved respect like any other Pakistan player.

"Imam was first picked for Pakistan's under-19 team in 2012 when I was not the chief selector," he said.

"He was again picked as the vice-captain of the Under-19 team which played the World Cup in 2014.

"So he came through the system and nothing else. He should be given respect like we give to any other Pakistan player."

Inzamam also defended Pakistan's performance in the recent World Cup despite starting off badly against the West Indies — when Pakistan was all out for 105 — and also losing to archrival India and Australia.

"We knew we needed to improve our net run-rate drastically," he said.

"But the wickets got difficult as the tournament progressed and it's evident from the fact that England found it difficult to chase down even 241 runs in the final," he said.

(With inputs from AP)