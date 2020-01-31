Instagram followers badhne ke liye ye sab kar rahe hai: MS Dhoni trolls wife Sakshi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM / SAKSHISINGH_R MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi

As he continues his elongated international break from the game of cricket, MS Dhoni has now become a regular on the social media platform, courtesy his wife Sakshi who has been posting adorable videos of the couple and their daughter Ziva. In the latest video on Friday, that went viral across all platforms, Dhoni is seen trolling Sakshi for her videos, but she comes up with an adorable response to justify her actions.

In the video, Dhoni is initially seen shying away from the camera before turning to his friends to say that Sakshi is doing this to increase her followers on Instagram.

"Dekho aapne Instagram ke followers badhne ke liye, ye sab kar rahe hai," Dhoni said.

"They always want to see you. They are like 'Where is Mahi bhai. Dhoni Thala... Thala... Hello'," Sakshi can be heard saying.

.@msdhoni : Dekho aapne Instagram ke followers badhne ke liye, ye sab kar rahe hai... @SaakshiSRawat : All your followers love me also no..



Check out the hilarious convo here!🤣#Dhoni #Sakshi #MahiWay ❤️😇 pic.twitter.com/B0VNZ4mUOH — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) January 30, 2020

Dhoni is still on a break from international cricket. The veteran cricketer last played for India in World Cup 2019 semis. Since then, India featured in nine limited-overs series, but Dhoni featured in none. He is expected to return for the impending IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings.