INSANE! Steve Smith's second innings ton his SIXTH in last 10 Ashes innings

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian batsman Steve Smith made a remarkable comeback to the longest format of the game, as he hit centuries in both the innings of the first Ashes Test.

Prolific batsman Steve Smith scored his 25th Test century to become only the fifth Australian — and the first since Matthew Hayden in Brisbane in 2002 — to register twin tons in the same Ashes match. Smith is playing his first game in the longest format of the sport since the one-year international ban imposed by Australia's cricket board.

The Aussie former captain made a remarkable comeback to the sport and has now provided Australia with a genuine chance to clinch victory in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Smith crossed the three-figure mark in an Ashes Test for the sixth time in his last ten innings. His last 10 scores in the Ashes Tests read like this: 143, 141*, 40, 6, 239, 76, 102, 83, 144, 142 - that's six centuries and two half-centuries!

Smith also joined an elite list of players when he reached the 140-run mark in the second innings. He became the only fourth player to score 140 or more in both the innings of the game. The other three are Allan Border (Australia), Andy Flower (Zimbabwe) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka).

With his 10th Test century against England, he only remains behind the great Donald Bradman for the most three-figure individual scores against the side.

"I love playing test cricket and I love playing against England. It's a terrific place to play Ashes cricket," Smith said. "It feels like Christmas morning every morning getting to come and do this."

Smith, who follows Warren Bardsley, Arthur Morris, Steve Waugh and Hayden into the record books, passed 50 for the sixth successive time against England.