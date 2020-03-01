Indian women team gifts retiring Sri Lankan legend signed jersey

Image Source : TWITTER/WOMEN'S CRICZONE The Indian jersey that was gifted to Siriwardene bore name of captain Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian women's team gifted a signed jersey to retiring Sri Lankan veteran Shashikala Siriwardene. Siriwardene will be playing her last match when Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh for their final 2020 women's T20 World Cup group match on Monday.

The Indian jersey that was gifted to Siriwardene bore name of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and signatures of the players. It also had a message which said, "Thank you for your contribution towards women's cricket. You are a legend and a true sportsperson. Congratulations on a wonderful career and best wishes for all your future endeavours."

The 35-year-old Sri Lankan allrounder had announced before the start of the tournament that she would be calling time on her 17-year career at the end of it. She had made her ODI debut against the West Indies in 2003 and was part of the first Sri Lankan team to play a T20 International in April 2010.

India beat Sri Lankan by seven wickets on Saturday to preserve their perfect record in the tournament. They have thus won all four of their group matches.