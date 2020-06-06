Indian fans pledge to not troll cricketers in social media as '#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter' trends

Indian cricket team fans on Saturday pledged to not troll cricketers on social media as a certain hashtag began trending all through the afternoon.
With the rise in social-media importance, there has been a growing number of memes and derogatory tweets that begin circulating each time a player or the team performs poorly. And despite cricketers criticising the act and voicing some strong opinions, players have continued to be subjected to trolls.
However, on Tuesday, fans shared pictures of members of the Indian team with the caption ''#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter".
Here are some of the tweets...
#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter— Paramanand Tripathi (@Paramanand772k) June 6, 2020
Good friends❤❤❤
Aggressive King👑👑
Real Captain cool Kane😍
🖤✌❤ pic.twitter.com/OAWoOeDUh1
Let’s remember this awesome moment. #RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/ACypLsJSn8— Prabal (@iamprabalism) June 6, 2020
#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter— Paramanand Tripathi (@Paramanand772k) June 6, 2020
True friendships doesn't need any captions...🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/vZ2NPfLRmo
#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter— 18tisha (@tisha_27302) June 6, 2020
ATLEAST these people have guts to represent our country.
they deserve respect.
🌸🌸 pic.twitter.com/JnvVJ1lItT
#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter— Paramanand Tripathi (@Paramanand772k) June 6, 2020
Best friends forever🖤🖤🖤🖤
❤ pic.twitter.com/9ZHPSJYyzG
#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter— Ganesh Rajulapati (@TiruGanesh922) June 6, 2020
Cricket is a Gentelmans Game pic.twitter.com/eQLAtcpSEM
#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter— Paramanand Tripathi (@Paramanand772k) June 6, 2020
This image is better than any cricket team in the world..🖤🤘✌ pic.twitter.com/bk1ug0T1uA
Best ever image of indian team , 🙏🙏#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/Bnq0lc21fM— Ayush (@Ayush93254950) June 6, 2020
At the time of writing, the hashtag had 2617 tweets and was the top-trending hashtag on Twitter in India.