Indian fans pledge to not troll cricketers in social media as '#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter' trends

Indian cricket team fans on Saturday pledged to not troll cricketers on social media as a certain hashtag began trending all through the afternoon.

With the rise in social-media importance, there has been a growing number of memes and derogatory tweets that begin circulating each time a player or the team performs poorly. And despite cricketers criticising the act and voicing some strong opinions, players have continued to be subjected to trolls.

However, on Tuesday, fans shared pictures of members of the Indian team with the caption ''#RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter".

Here are some of the tweets...

At the time of writing, the hashtag had 2617 tweets and was the top-trending hashtag on Twitter in India.

