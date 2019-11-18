4th WT20I: India defend 51-run target against West Indies, take 4-0 lead

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCIWOMEN India women's team extended their lead to 4-0 after securing a five-run victory over West Indies in the 4th WT20I in Georgetown.

India women's team defeated West Indies by five runs in the fourth T20I in Georgetown on Monday. With this win, India have now taken a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. In a game shortened due to rain, team India successfully defended 50 runs as they held the host side to 45.

Batting first, India lost seven wickets as they put up 50 runs on the board in 9 overs. The visitors lost their first wicket in Shafali Verma, who was dismissed on the fifth delivery of the innings. Incidentally, Verma hit the only six of the Indian innings, as she was dismissed on 7.

Pooja Vastrakar was the only Indian batsman to reach double-figures in the innings. She scored 10.

For West Indies, Hayley Mathews starred with the ball as she took three wickets for 13 runs. She removed the top-three batters in the Indian order.

Afy Fletcher, however, was the most economical as she conceded only two runs in her quota of two overs, while also taking important wickets of captain Harmanpreet Kaur (6) and Harleen Deol (0).

Chasing 51 to win, West Indies made a slow start and eventually lost their first wicket in the third over, as Deepti Sharma knocked Chedean Nation's stumps. Like India, Windies also continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, failing to up the required run-rate.

Hayley Mathews (11) and Chinelle Henry (11) scored 22 runs among them but played 30 deliveries together.

Natasha McLean (10), who looked dangerous during her time on the crease, was ran out by Veda Krishnamurthy, ending Windies' hopes for a revival.

Anuja Patil (2/8) was the leading bowler in the Indian team, followed by Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav (1/8).

The final WT20I of the series will be played at 3:30 AM IST on November 21 at the Providence Stadium.