India vs West Indies weather forecast: Florida Weather prediction ahead of 1st T20I

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI India vs West Indies weather forecast: Team India returns to action in the T20I series against the West Indies on Saturday.

Team India will return to action for the first time, albeit in a different format, since the 2019 World Cup when they take on the West Indies in the 1st T20I at Florida on Saturday. The team landed in the United States on Tuesday. The weather forecast in Florida suggests that the game between India and West Indies might be interrupted at times with showers.

However, the chances of rain are as minimal as 7%. The weather will remain cloudy throughout the morning.

The game will start at 10:30 AM local time in Lauderhill, Florida.

It is expected that there will be at least 95% cloud clover at all times during the match duration. Hence, there's always a chance rain interrupting the match.

The rain, however, may arrive heavily during the closing stages of the second innings. The rain expectancy increases to 50% by 2 AM, and we might see the possibility of Duckworth-Lewis system being enforced.

The BCCI, earlier, tweeted about the cloudy weather at the venue.

Cloudy here in Florida but a bunch of Indian fans are here to cheer #TeamIndia at practice 👌🏻👌🏻😎🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/liRkiONWdZ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2019

India and West Indies play back-to-back games at Lauderhill, before travelling to West Indies where both the sides meet for the final game of the T20I at Florida.