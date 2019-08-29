India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli on the verge of becoming India's most successful Test captain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli on the verge of becoming India's most successful Test captain

Virat Kohli is set to become India's most successful Test captain if India win the second and final Test of the two-match series against West Indies, starting at Sabina Park on Friday.

A win there will take Kohli's tally of Test victories as captain to 28 -- the most by any Indian captain so far. Kohli equalled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of 27 during the 318-run win against the same opposition at Antigua.

Kohli has a win percentage of 55.31 -- the best among Indian captains in the longest format of the game. Under his captaincy, India have played 47 Tests, winning 27 of them and losing and drawing 10 each. Dhoni, his predecessor, captained India in 60 Tests, winning 27, losing 18 and drawing 15. The former captain had a win per cent of 45.

The 30-year-old had also surpassed Sourav Ganguly with the most Test wins in overseas matches for India as captain in the first Test of the series. Kohli now has 12 away wins as captain in 26 matches, while Ganguly had 11 wins in 28 games.

After Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game during the tour of Australia in 2014, Kohli took over. In 2018, Kohli led India to their first-ever series win in Australia as his team defeated the hosts 3-1 to seal a historic win in the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the conclusion of the first Test, Kohli, however, did not speak much on his achievement and credited the team for the success they have achieved in the longest format in recent times.

(With inputs from IANS)