India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli eyes record-equalling century with Ricky Ponting

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli eyes record-equalling century with Ricky Ponting

Virat Kohli could well be on a record-breaking spree during India's two-match Test series against West Indies, starting on Thursday in Antigua.

Kohli, who is currently on 18 Test centuries as India captain, needs one more to equal Australia's Ricky Ponting's tally of 19 Test centuries as skipper. If he manages to get to a century at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the pair will be equal on 19 Test tons.

The pair will be joint second, behind South Africa's Graeme Smith, who has slammed 25 centuries in 109 Test matches, out of which 17 have come overseas.

Overall, Kohli has scored 25 centuries, including six double hundreds.

The Indian skipper will also eye another record when the first Test gets underway, which also marks the beginning of the World Test Championship.

Kohli is one win away from equalling MS Dhoni's record of most wins as Indian Test captain. The 30-year-old currently has 26 wins from 46 matches while his predecessor had 27 wins in 60.

Kohli took over as captain of the Indian Test team when Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game during the tour of Australia in 2014. He has since led India to victories over Australia, England and New Zealand at home and 2-1 and 4-1 losses in South Africa and England respectively.

In 2018, Kohli led India to their first-ever series win in Australia. A dominant Indian team beat Australia 3-1 to seal a historic win.