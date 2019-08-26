India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli breaks Sourav Ganguly's captaincy record after 318-run win at Antigua

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and co. rewrote history when the side registered its biggest-ever away win, and the Indian captain also broke Sourav Ganguly's record with the victory.

Team India wrapped up the 1st Test in style as the side registered a comprehensive 318-run win to go 1-0 up in two-Test series against the West Indies. With the win, India now have 60 points in the World Test Championship and have reached the top of the table.

With the win, Virat Kohli also broke former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly's record.

Ganguly held the record for most away Test wins for India, with 11 victories on overseas soil. Virat went past the former Indian captain, registering his 12th with the win at Antigua.

Moreover, Virat Kohli achieved the milestone in two games less (26) than Ganguly.

Under the captaincy of Virat, team India has won Test matches in Sri Lanka (5), West Indies (3), South Africa (1), England (1) and Australia (2).

On the fourth day, Ajinkya Rahane (102) and Hanuma Vihari (93) shined with the bat to give Windies a target of 419. However, a terrific exhibition of fast bowling from Jasprit Bumrah rocked the hosts, as the Indian fast bowler ended up with the figures of 5/7 in 8 overs. West Indies were bowled out on 100.

It is India's fourth-biggest Test win but biggest in away Tests as winning by 336 runs against South Africa in Delhi in 2015-16 remains their best ever.