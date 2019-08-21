Image Source : @VIRAT.KOHLI INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli and boys spend a 'stunning' day at Jolly Beach ahead of first Test

Virat Kohli and the Indian team was seen unwinding in some style ahead of India's World Test Championship opener against West Indies from August 22 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

Kohli, who missed the warm-up game against West Indies XI due to an injury, seemed to have recovered and set to play in the first Test, starting on Thursday.

However, ahead of that, the team engaged in a bonding session it seemed and spent a nice time at Jolly Beach in Antigua.

But, it will soon be business for Kohli and Co. as they aim to continue their winning run in the Carrebbean and get off to a good start in the World Test Championship in the two-match series against the Windies.

Before that, however, the team management will have some tough calls to make.

The Indian team management will be fretting on possible team combinations for the first Test against the West Indies with a difficult choice between senior pros Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane if it opts for a fifth specialist bowler.

Unless India go with a safety-first four bowler strategy which allows both Test and ODI vice-captain to figure in the scheme of things, one among the two would be cooling heels and it could be Rahane going by his wretched form in red-ball cricket.

India will be returning to the longest format after a good seven and half months and the moot point of the playing XI will be whether Kohli-Ravi Shastri duo goes for an additional sixth batsman or an extra bowler for the first Test starting on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)