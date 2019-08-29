Image Source : @BCCI TWITTER Virat Kohli and boys attend official team dinner at Indian High Commissioner's residence in Jamaica

Team India and its support staff attended a Team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner's residence in Jamaica on Wednesday ahead of the second Test, which begins on Friday.

It is a tradition of sorts with the touring teams attending official team dinner's when they are visiting any country.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] posted a photo of the team and the support staff at the residence of the Indian High Commissioner on Twitter.

Team India members attend the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner's residence in Jamaica 📸📸 pic.twitter.com/GhEnH3Lxqk — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2019

India, who won the first Test by a whopping margin of 318 runs at Antigua and took all 60 points in the World Test Championships, will now look to end the tour on a high and win the second Test before returning to India, where they will host South Africa for three T20Is and Tests each.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for the visitors with five wickets in the second innings while Ajinkya Rahane returned to form with a fine hundred in the second innings and another 80+ score in the first. Hanuma Vihari also showed his class with a gritty 93 in the second innings as India asked West Indies to chase down a mammoth total in the fourth innings.

India are likely to go with the same combination as they aim to whitewash the Windies and keep their record intact after the World Cup.

Earlier, India won the the three-match T20I series 3-0 and then defeated Windies in two of the three ODIs after the first was washed out in Guyana.