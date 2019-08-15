Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Virat Kohli juggernaut rolls on as he achieves a first-ever in international cricket

Virat Kohli has been on a roll and after a relatively quiet World Cup according to his standards, he is back to doing what he does best -- score centuries and chase down totals.

Kohli on Thursday smashed his 43rd ODI century and second of the series against West Indies as India beat them by 6 wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-0.

Courtesy of the century, Kohli now recorded his 9th ton against the Windies -- the most by any batsman against an opposition in the 50-over format. Previously, he and Sachin Tendulkar were tied on 8. Both have scored the same number of centuries against Sri Lanka and Australia.

However, that is not it. Kohli also achieved another feat during the course of the series and became the first person ever to do so.

The Indian captain now has become the only person in international cricket history to score 20,000 runs in a decade. Kohli, who made his international debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla in August, 2008, now has 20502 runs in international cricket across all the formats. Out of which, 20,343 came from the period of September 14, 2009 to August 14, 2019 -- the last match he played. Kohli had scored 159 runs from 5 ODIs in 2008.

Kohli tops the list now in most runs scored in a decade and he is followed by Ricky Ponting (18,962 runs), Jacques Kallis (16,777 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (16,304 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (15,999 runs) and Tendulkar (15,962 runs) in the top five.

The 30-year-old's latest century takes his total tally to 68 -- 25 in Test cricket and 43 in ODIs and he is now only third to Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting in the list of most centuries scored. Tendulkar scored 51 Test hundreds and 49 in ODIs while Ponting had scored 41 in Test cricket and 30 in ODIs.

Kohli's sensational one-day form also prompted veteran India cricketer Wasim Jaffer to predict that he will end up with 75-80 centuries in the format.





Normal services resumes after a break of 11 innings!!

i.e. another international 💯 for Virat Kohli 👏🏽

My prediction is he will get 75-80 ODI 💯's 🤞🏽🤐#KingKohli — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 12, 2019

The Indian captain will next be seen in action in the Test series against West Indies and his next outing in coloured clothing will be against South Africa in a three-match T20I series in September.