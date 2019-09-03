India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma shares heartwarming moment with Jamaican fans

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Rohit Sharma interacted with the fans on the sidelines of the second Test between India and West Indies, and shared a heartwarming moment with two Jamaican supporters.

India secured a comprehensive victory over the West Indies in the second Test match at Jamaica. The side clinched a 257-run win on the fourth day of the Test, and completed a 2-0 whitewash. Virat Kohli's team has also reached the top of the World Test Championship table with the win, with 120 points.

On the final day, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were the star performers as both took three wickets each to end the Windies hopes of a comeback.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari's consistent performances stole the show with the bat.

Rohit Sharma, who was part of the Test squad, didn't make an appearance in either of the two games, but that didn't stop him from taking time out for supporters on the sidelines.

The Indian batsman interacted with the fans, and also shared a heartwarming moment with two Jamaican fans who donned the Indian jersey, with Rohit's name at the back.

This is awesome from @ImRo45 when he randomly pulled out two of his loyal fans from the crowd in Jamaica🕺🕺 #TeamIndia 😁👌👌 pic.twitter.com/PqRV1xtjgH — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2019

Team India's next assignment brings them home, as the side hosts South Africa for a three-match T20I series, which begins on September 15. It will be followed by a three-match Test series.