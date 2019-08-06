India vs West Indies: Rahul Chahar makes T20I debut, becomes India's 81st player in shortest format

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar on Tuesday became the 81st player to make his debut for Team India in T20I cricket and the second in the series after Navdeep Saini.

Hailing from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, the younger of the Chahar brothers among him and elder brother Deepak, came into the fray after a breakthrough IPL season with Mumbai Indians earlier this year. An injury to Mayank Markande allowed him to break into the squad and after that, he didn't look back.

The leggie played 13 games for Mumbai and picked up 13 wickets with his best figures being 3/19 as MI won their record fourth IPL.

The 20-year-old impressed for India A as well and therefore, earned his maiden India call-up for India's tour of West Indies in the T20 format as the selectors looked to rest the regular wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav after the 2019 World Cup final.

Rahul has so far played 26 T20s and picked up 27 wickets at an average of 23.33 and an economy of 6.98.

Other than Chahar, India also made a few other changes with as KL Rahul comes in place of Rohit Sharma who has been rested, Deepak Chahar comes in for Khaleel Ahmed in the dead-rubber game at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

India lead the three-match series 2-0 with one match to go.