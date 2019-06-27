Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies vs India, Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: India out to break into top 2 against depleted Windies

: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 34 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 from Old Trafford in Manchester. Undefeated India take on a depleted West Indies side. Both teams come into this one on the back of a thrilling encounter. India though held their nerves and came out on the right side of the line. It was their bowlers who maintained India's unbeaten streak in this World Cup. The Men in Blue have looked like a complete side in this tournament and are playing like the strong favorites. Unlike India, West Indies could not get a win in their nail-biting clash against New Zealand. Just like in their game against Australia, Jason Holder 's side let victory get out their grasp. For all live updates and scores from the WI vs IND game follow

Brief preview: Chris Gayle doesn't mind disappointing his millions of fans in cricket-crazy India if it means the West Indies can continue to be contenders at the World Cup. There's more at stake than usual for West Indies against No. 2-ranked India, because the Caribbean lineup needs to win its last three group games to have any chance of reaching the semifinals. [Read full preview here]