Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Windies opt to bowl, India leave out Rohit, Ashwin from XI

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 1st Test: India look to begin Test championship on right foot

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 1st Test Live from Antigua: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Test of the two-match series between India and West Indies live from Antigua. On a tricky surface, as predicted earlier, Virat Kohli and Co will look to go with four bowlers while West Indies were handed a major blow with Kemar Roach being ruled out of the opening clash. Miguel Cummins comes in place of Roach. The Jason Holder led side will hope rejuvenate as the hosts are quite unpredictable when it comes to red-ball cricket. It's an action-packed day as there are points up for grab as the World Test Championship gets underway for the two sides. You can get all the Live Scores, Match Updates and ball by ball commentary here at IndiaTV Sports.

Brief Preview: A perfect combination and a winning start will be foremost on skipper Virat Kohli's mind when India take on West Indies in their inaugural World Test Championship opener on Thursday. A win in the opening Test will be the 27th for Kohli as skipper and will put him on even keel with his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A century in the game (19th as captain) will place him on par with Ricky Ponting. (Read Full Preview Here)