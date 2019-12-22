Image Source : INDIA TV India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Cricket: Watch IND vs WI Live cricket match online on Hotstar

When is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Cricket Match?

: After failing to fire in the series opener which resulted in an unanticipated defeat, the top-three fired in unison, barring the duck from Virat Kohli , to pull off the equaliser in Visakhapatnam. Rohit Sharma scored 159 while KL Rahul notched up a sublime century before Kuldeep Yadav bagged his second career ODI hat-trick to restrict Windies to 107 runs short of the target. Team India now look to wrap up the series in Cuttack and subsequently register their tenth straight bilateral ODI series win against West Indies. Here are the details of When and where to watch India live cricket tv, Live streaming, live cricket, India vs west indies 2019, India vs West Indies 2019 series squad, live cricket India vs west indies 2019.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played on December 22 (Sunday) at 1:30 PM IST (toss at 1 PM IST).

Where is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match being played?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI is being played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Where can you watch online India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match Today?

You can watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live TV Telecast Match Online?

You can watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI on Star Sports 1 and HD

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh