Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live: Chahal replaces Kuldeep as Windies opt to bat

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live from Trinidad

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs West Indies 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series. It's all to play for as India look to wrap up the series in style after taking a 1-0 lead in the 2nd ODI, but West Indies have shown courage and would look to draw the series with a win today. With Virat Kohli and Co looking quite sharp, the Men in Blue will aim to continue their dominating run. Is there another century on the cards for Virat Kohli? Will Rohit Sharma put on a HIT-MAN show today? Or will youngster Rishabh Pant finally step up and do what he does best? It's an action-packed day in Trinidad so don't miss out on any details as we bring you all the live match updates, IND vs WI scores and ball by ball commentary live from IndiaTV Sports.

Live Score & Updates, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live from Trinidad: West Indies 13/0 in 3 overs against India

19.27 IST: Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle, FOUR! Up and over, not timed that well but good enough to fetch a boundary. 10 from the over, an expensive start from Shami. This is angled into the batter. Gayle flicks it with the angle over mid-wicket and the ball races away.

19.24 IST: The players are back on the ground. The sun is shining and the grey clouds have disappeared.

19.08 IST: Rain! There's a drizzle in Port of Spain and the play has been suspended.

19.06 IST: Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle, SIX! Well, no surprises there. Gayle takes full toll of it. He is off the mark with a biggie. Shami bowls a length ball around middle, Gayle was waiting for it. He clears the left leg and lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie.

19.05 IST: Mohammed Shami to Chris Gayle, no ball! First free-hit of the game!

19.04 IST: Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end.

19.03 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with a maiden.

19.00 IST: We're ready for the play to begin. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over. Chris Gayle takes strike.

18.35 IST: Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

18.30 IST: TOSS UPDATE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat against India in Trinidad.

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live from Trinidad. The TOSS is expected to take place at 6.30 PM IST as it is overcast at the moment. IF, there is no rain, then play will commence as scheduled at 7.00 PM IST.

Brief Preview: After a convincing show in the second ODI, Virat Kohli and boys will look to seal the deal in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday. With the opening game washed out, the Indians have taken a 1-0 lead and the last game of the series will decide if India will lift the ODI trophy as well after a clinical show in the T20I series.