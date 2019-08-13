India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav on verge of breaking massive record in 3rd ODI

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kuldeep Yadav is in line to break a big record when India meets West Indies for the third and final ODI of the series in Port of Spain.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav is one of the top spinners in the world cricket at the moment and skipper Virat Kohli knows his potential.

Kuldeep has tasted huge success in such a short span and now he is close to achieving another milestone in ODI cricket. In the third ODI against West Indies on Wednesday, Kuldeep has chance to become fastest Indian to pick 100 wickets in ODI cricket, surpassing Mohammad Shami.

Shami currently sits on top of the leaderboards of fastest Indian to pick 100 wickets in 50-over cricket in just 56 matches, whereas Kuldeep has played 53 matches and has 96 scalps in his ODI career.

A four-wicket haul for Kuldeep will register his name in the record books and looking at the current form of Windies batsmen, it looks very likely for the left-arm spinner to do it on Wednesday.

Earlier, Kuldeep had a chance to overtake Shami during recently 2019 World Cup but things didn't go in his favour as the chinaman had a rough patch in the mega tournament. Kuldeep picked only 6 wickets in 7 matches in England.