India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard few runs away from batting milestone in T20I

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is on the cups of reaching batting milestone in the second T20I on Sunday at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Pollard is just 10 runs away from smashing 1000 runs in T20 internationals and if the batsman manages to do so, he will become the fourth Windies batsmen to achieve the feat.

Pollard in the first T20I against India, played a gutsy knock. His late onslaught enabled West Indies to score 207 runs in 20 overs.

The Men in Blue defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I on Friday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored 94 runs while KL Rahul amassed 62 runs. India leads the three-match series by 1-0.

A win on Sunday will not only help India seal their second series in the shortest format but also give them a chance to tests the fringe players as they continue their preparation for the T20 World Cup.

(With ANI Inputs)