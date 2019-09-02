India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah is a cut above the rest at present, says Yuvraj Singh

Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah is a cut above the rest at present, says Yuvraj Singh

Jasprit Bumrah has been on song for India against West Indies and his performances have been acknowledged worldwide. Bumrah has already taken 12 wickets and recently took a hat-trick on day two of the second Test as well.

A day after, his former Mumbai Indians teammate Yuvraj Singh was asked about his impressions on the speedster and he only high had praise for the Ahmedabad-born fast bowler and also recalled the first time he saw Bumrah bowl.

"Bumrah is a class act. He is a once-in-a-generation kind of bowler. I first faced him during a Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat at the PCA Stadium in Mohali in 2013. I played a hostile spell of four overs from him and knew immediately that he was going to be a match-winner for India in Test cricket. Then, a lot of people questioned whether he would be able to excel in Test cricket because of his unique action. But he has kept his critics quiet with some mesmerizing performance in the past three years, that too in all formats. At present, he is definitely a cut above the rest," Yuvraj told Times of India.

Bumrah also impressed in the first Test in Antigua, where his opening burst was enough to run through the Windies top-order as India won the game. Following that, Bumrah eanred high praise from former West Indian greats Andy Roberts and Curtly Ambrose as well.

"In my time, it was all spin," he said, thinking back to the India attacks of the past. "Good ones, but they wouldn't win you matches overseas. India had Kapil Dev and some others, but we never thought they could produce someone as lethal as Bumrah. He's the best Indian fast bowler I have seen," Roberts told Espncricinfo.

"He's good at varying his lengths, depending on the surfaces and batsmen. I saw that in the World Cup, how he adjusted (and altered) his lengths according to the conditions and batsmen. That makes life difficult for batsmen.

"(In this regard), he reminds me a bit of Courtney (Walsh) a bit. He was wonderful in sizing up the length and bowling accordingly," Ambrose told the Indian Express.

So far, Bumrah has 61 wickets from 12 Test matches at an average of 19.31.