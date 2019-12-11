Image Source : BCCI 3rd T20I: Batsmen shine as India crush West Indies by 67 runs to clinch series 2-1

India rode on some fine batting performances from their top-order to beat West Indies and take the three-match series 2-1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The hosts beat the visitors by 67 runs to clinch the series.

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had set the total up with the hosts powering themselves to 240/3 and then the bowlers came into the party by picking up three early wickets to break the backbone of the visitors.

Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer did add some vital runs and put on a partnership but once Pollard fell in the 15th over for a fighting 68, it was difficult to make a comeback for the visitors.

In the end, the Windies fell short by 67 runs to surrender the series 1-2 to India.

Earlier, Rahul, Rohit and Kohli struck explosive half centuries to power India to a mammoth score.

West Indies decision to bowl first backfired as Rahul (91 off 56 balls; 9x4, 4x6) and Rohit (71 off 34 balls; 6x4; 5x6) conjured 135 runs for first wicket in 11.4 overs.

They took a listless opposition attack to cleaners and smashed 72 runs in first six overs. While Rohit completed his 50 off 23 balls, Rahul did it in 29 deliveries.

And later in the innings, Kolhi (70 off 29 balls; 4x4; 7x6) showed his class as he and Rahul put up a 95-run-stand off 45 balls for third wicket to propel the hosts to the highest total at Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit began with a cover drive boundary off pacer Sheldon Cottrell. In second over off Jason Holder, Rahul hit back-to-back boundaries at the third man region, the first coming from a thick outside edge.

Rohit then stamped his class as he pulled Cottrell for a six and followed by a four towards mid-off region. It was Rohit's 400th six in international cricket to become the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Rahul then struck a four followed by a six over third man fence as India amassed 14 runs off 4th over by Jason Holder.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre was introduced into the attack, but Rohit welcomed him with a towering six over long-on. The next ball, Evin Lewis, almost pulled off a one-handed blinder, but could not complete the catch. Rahul inflicted more agony on Kesrick Williams as he hit two fours and a six in the sixth over.

Then Rohit hit two consecutive sixes and a four off Pierre as India raced to 102/0 after 8 overs.

This was third 100-run stand between the two in T20s. At the half-way mark, India were 116/0. However, West Indies pegged back India by removing Rohit and one-down Rishabh Pant (0) quickly.

Then Kohli joined Rahul as the two continued the onslaught. Kohli was brutal on Holder, as he hit two fours and a six in the 15th over, as India scored 22 runs off it.

The last five overs belonged to Kohli, who hammered fours and sixes at will as West Indies paid heavy price for indiscipline bowling.

Fittingly Kohli finished the innings with a straight six.



(With inputs from PTI)