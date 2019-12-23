India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI in Numbers: Records galore as Virat Kohli's men end 2019 on a high

Image Source : AP As India secured a series victory against West Indies, we take a look at the major stats and records from the final ODI.

Team India secured a series-victory in the ODIs against West Indies to end the year on a high. India's top-order - comprising of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli shined with the bat as India chase 316 with seven balls to spare. Ravindra Jadeja, too, played a handy cameo as he partnered Virat after a flurry of wickets in the middle-order to steer the Indian team to victory.

While the players reached individual achievements after another successful year, Team India, too, maintained their records against West Indies intact.

We take a look at the major stats and records made in the third ODI between India and West Indies in Cuttack.

5 - KL Rahul reached his fifth career half-century as he scored 77 in the final game of the series. Incidentally, all of his half-centuries and centuries have come as an opener in the playing XI.

122 - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 122 runs for the first wicket, which is the fifth century-opening stand between the two players.

42 - Mohammed Shami ended the calendar year with most wickets in ODIs. He played 21 matches for the side, taking 42 wickets which also included a hat-trick against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup.

2455 - Virat Kohli scored 2455 runs in international cricket in 2019, which is the highest by a batsman in this year. He played 44 matches throughout the year.



11125: Virat Kohli is the only batsman to reach the five-figure mark in ODIs in this decade. He is followed by fellow teammate Rohit Sharma (8249), South Africa's Hashim Amla (7265) and AB De Villiers (6485) and New Zealand's Ross Taylor (6428).

67: West Indies' opener Shai Hope crossed the 3000-run mark in his 67th innings, which is the second-fastest by a batsman. The record is currently held by Hashim Amla.

64: India and West Indies were tied at 63 wins each in clashes between both the sides, but yesterday's victory has steered Virat Kohli's men into the lead.

1427 - Rohit Sharma, with 1427 runs in 27 innings, is the highest run-getter in ODIs in 2019. He scored at an average of 57.30, smashing seven centuries and six half-centuries.

229 - With his debut, Navdeep Saini became the 229th cricketer to represent India in ODIs.

2002 - India registered its 10th consecutive home-series victory over West Indies in ODIs; a record which dates back to 2002.