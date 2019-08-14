Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Port of Spain: Probable XI and Weather prediction for IND vs WI

India will aim to seal the three-match series and win it 2-0 after the first match was washed out. West Indies, on the other hand, would be desperate to draw level and go into the Test series on a high.

India have dominated the home side so far and that is unlikely to change but there could be some changes made in order to try some people out. Navdeep Saini could be given a game while Yuzvendra Chahal could also play the last match at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad after missing out on the first two encounters.

For West Indies though, the batting unit will have to take more responsibility. The likes of Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have shown promise but failed to rise up to the occasion for West Indies cricket to thrive.

What to expect?

The pitch is likely to get slower as the match progresses much like the second ODI and it is unlikely to be a high-scoring encounter. A total of 270-280 could be very handy and defendable.

Predicted playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami/Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Craig Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach.

Weather prediction:

Showers are expected in the morning till 2PM in the afternoon but is likely to get clear after that with no signs of rain. A high of 30 degree Celcius is expected with a minimum of 25 degree celcius.