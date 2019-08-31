India vs West Indies: Mayank Agarwal happy with India's progress after Day 1 of Jamaica Test

Image Source : BCCI Mayank Agarwal happy with India's progress after Day 1 of Jamaica Test

India opener Mayank Agarwal said that the visitors did a good job to put 264/5 on the board after the end of day one's play in Jamaica.

After a shaky start, India recovered well via Mayank and Virat Kohli, who both hit fifties and struck a 69-run stand for the third wicket to control the game after a flying start from the Windies.

In the end, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 42 and 27 respectively to take India to a decent position. And, the Karnataka opener is quite happy with the progress.

"We are in a great position. To have just lost five wickets on a track like that was a good effort from our side," Mayank said at the post-match press conference.

"[Conditions were] challenging. I thought the first session - the ball was doing a bit. Kemar Roach and Holder bowled great areas. It wasn't easy - there was a lot of moisture and the ball was doing a bit."

"I can say it got a little better to bat on after the first session - the wicket got a lot harder as the sun beat down - the wicket lost some of its moisture. It just kept getting a little better to bat on, but I think credit must be given to the West Indian bowlers, especially Roach and Holder - they kept coming and kept coming and kept bowling tight lines," he added.

Agarwal also enjoyed batting with captain Kohli, who scored a watchful 76 off 163 balls before falling to Jason Holder. According to Mayank, Kohli batted beautifully to see India off till lunch and then play positive cricket in the second session.

Mayank also praised Holder and debutant Rakheem Cornwell. Holder claimed three wickets of Mayank himself, Kohli and KL Rahul and was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/39 from 20 overs.

"I think Holder is bowling great areas, he is not giving you an inch. He is there pegging in those areas, pegging on length and short of length. And you know he doesn't give free deliveries for you to score off of," Mayank said of Holder.

"So, the pressure is always there even if you defend him off - the first spell he bowled six-seven overs in that he's given three or four maidens, so as a batsman you know you're not getting much out of him," he added.

The 28-year-old was also impressed with Cornwell's nagging length and said it was important for India to play him cautiously.

"Rakheem is very, very [consistent], he forms good clusters and he keeps bowling those areas, keeps bowling those areas. I thought it wasn't very easy to score off him. We took our time and it was very important for Virat and me to actually get a partnership going and it was important that one of us went on to score big," Agarwal said.

"He definitely gets a lot more bounce compared to many other spinners. He just keeps hitting those lengths.