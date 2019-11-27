India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan for T20I series

Image Source : AP Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has replaced Shikhar Dhawan for the three-match T20I series against West Indies.

Sanju Samson has replaced India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies. Dhawan suffered from a left knee injury during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Delhi and Maharashtra on November 26, following which he pulled out of the rest of the domestic tournament.

"Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat," the statement from BCCI read.

"The BCCI Medical Team assessed him on Tuesday to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as Dhawan’s replacement for the T20I series."

The T20 series against the West Indies gets underway on December 6 in Hyderabad. The other two matches will be played in Thiruvananthpuram (December 8) and Mumbai (December 11).

Kerala player Samson was dropped from the side without getting a single game in the home series against Bangladesh earlier this month.

India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has also undergone a finger surgery after sustaining a fracture during the second Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

He will commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.