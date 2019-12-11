2633 Not Out: Kohli, Rohit end 2019 as joint top run-getters in T20Is

Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli end the calendar year as joint top run-scorers in the shortest format of the game.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma ended 2019 as the joint-top run-getters in the shortest format of the game. Both the batsmen have scored 2633 runs in T20Is so far. While the Mumbai batsman scored 71 in the final T20I game of the year against West Indies, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 70.

Both the batsmen have been in sublime form in the shortest format of the game throughout the year.

Rohit had gone past Virat Kohli for the record during the series against Bangladesh in November earlier this year. The Indian captain was rested for the series.

Kohli had earlier held the spot in September following his match-winning 72 against South Africa at home.

Rohit had been going through a rough patch since the series against Bangladesh. Apart from an 85-run innings at Rajkot, the Indian opener had registered scores of 9, 2, 8 and 15 across four games against Bangladesh and West Indies.

However, he made a splendid return to form in the final match of the series against West Indies at his home ground of Mumbai. Rohit looked at his aggressive best as he scored 71 runs in the innings off just 34 deliveries.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, had been on a good run of form in the shortest format of the game. He played a match-winning innings of 94* in the first T20I against West Indies, and continued on his brilliant form in the final game of the series.

He hit four fours and seven sixes in a 70-run innings, which came off just 29 deliveries.

During his innings, Virat Kohli also became the only third batsman to score 1000 T20I runs in his home country. New Zealand's Martin Guptill and Colin Munro had previously achieved the feat.