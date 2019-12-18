India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in ODIs in 2019

Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma scored 159 in the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

In-form opener Rohit Sharma was on song as he achieved milestones after milestones on Wednesday. The Indian vice-captain became the leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2019, taking a big lead at the top of the charts. The Indian opener has scored 1427 runs in the calendar year in 27 games so far. Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck earlier today, follows Rohit with 1292 runs in 25 matches.

In the ongoing second contest of the three-match rubber against West Indies at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here, Rohit slammed his 28th ODI century, which was his seventh ton this year.

Both Sourav Ganguly and David Warner had seven centuries in the year 2000 and 2016 respectively. Former India great Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart for most tons in a year as he had smashed nine centuries in the year 1998.

The Mumbai batsman is also the only player to score eight 150+ scores in ODI history. He also leads the table for most six-hitters in ODIs this year (77). He bettered his own record for the milestone, as he had hit 74 sixes throughout 2018. England captain Eoin Morgan follows Rohit with 60 sixes.

Rohit gave India a flying start as he shared a 227-run partnership with KL Rahul for the opening wicket at Vizag. Meanwhile, Rahul also notched up his third ton as he played a 104-ball 102 run innings.

West Indies however, currently lead the series 1-0 after hammering the hosts by eight wickets in the first match in Chennai.

While India won the T20I series 2-1, the side faced a comprehensive loss in the first ODI against West Indies. Tons from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope secured the visitors an 8-wicket victory in the first game.