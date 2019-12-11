IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 400 sixes in international cricket

Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma has become the first Indian player, and third overall, to hit 400 sixes in international cricket.

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma becomes the first player from the country to hit 400 international sixes. Overall, he is the third player to achieve the feat. Rohit reached the figure during the third T20I between India and West Indies in Mumbai. Windies' Chris Gayle tops the overall charts with 534 sixes, while former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is second, with 476 sixes.

Among Indians, former Indian captain MS Dhoni follows Rohit Sharma with 359 sixes in international cricket. Incidentally, among active cricketers, Dhoni comes fourth, after Rohit.

The Indian vice-captain has played 352 international matches in his career so far. Among those, in 101 T20Is, Rohit has hit 116 sixes, which is the highest by any batsman in the world. He overtook Martin Guptill to the record during the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Rohit has been a stalwart for India at the top of the order in limited-overs cricket. While his Test career did not hit the same heights for a long time, the Indian team's decision to let him open the batting seems to have done the trick.

Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Sharma hits 400 sixes in international cricket.

In his first series as India's Test opener against South Africa in October, Rohit broke the record for most sixes hit during a Test series by hitting 19 maximums. He scored a whopping 529 runs in four innings which included a maiden Test double ton.

India's series against West Indies include three T20Is, which will be followed by three ODIs. Incidentally, India last played an ODI in August against West Indies. Since then, team India has featured only in T20Is and Tests.

The side cruised to a comfortable six-wicket win in the first game of the series in Hyderabad. Indian captain Virat Kohli shined for the side, scoring a career-best 94* to steer India to its record run-chase in T20Is. In the second game, however, West Indies pulled out a terrific comeback to equal the series 1-1.