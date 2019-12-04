Monty Desai named batting coach of West Indies

Image Source : CRICKET WEST INDIES Monty Desai has worked in IPL with Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Gujarat Lions.

Cricket West Indies have appointed Monty Desai as the side's batting coach on a two-year contract. Desai served as the head coach of Canada during World Cricket League Division 2, and the batting coach of Afghanistan during the side's World Cup qualifiers in 2018.

Desai has also worked with Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions, who play in the Indian Premier League.

He was also the batting coach of UAE for the T20 World Cup qualifiers recently.

Let me first thank CWI for this incredible opportunity. I am very excited to join a team with such a rich history in the world cricket arena, one that I myself grew up admiring," Desai said on his appointment.

Desai will join the West Indies team ahead of the side's three-match T20I and ODI series against India, which begins on December 6.

The first match of the T20I series will be played in Hyderabad.

"I am very much looking forward to being part of a journey where I can help to create a winning work environment, learn and embrace a new culture, and build a 'happy dressing room' tradition alongside other excellent leaders. I am eager to join forces with Head Coach Phil Simmons and Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams, and our captains, such that I may contribute in every possible way to the success of our team," Desai said.

Phil Simmons, meanwhile, looks forward to working with Desai.

"I have worked with Monty before and he is an excellent coach. He has proven he has the ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches," Simmons said.

"He has vast knowledge of the game and it is good he is starting here with us in India. I look forward to seeing him work with our batsmen in all formats as we look to get better in all areas."