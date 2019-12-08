'He forgot his pen at home': Twitter reacts on Kesrick Williams' silent send-off to Virat Kohli in 2nd T20I

Image Source : AP West Indies' Kesrick Williams dismissed Virat Kohli but decided to not repeat his notebook celebration in the 2nd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams was given a harsh reply by Virat Kohli for his notebook celebration after he had dismissed the Indian captain in a one-off T20I in 2017. After hitting Williams for a six, Virat repeated his celebration thrice as the bowler could only stand and watch.

In the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram, Williams evened it out as he dismissed the Indian captain. However, he decided not to repeat his celebration and instead put his fingers on the lips, urging his teammates to remain silent.

The muted celebration raised significant discussions on social media, with many expecting a closure to the 'rivalry' between the two in the third and final T20I in Mumbai.

India are currently leading the three-match T20I series 1-0.