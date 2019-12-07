IND vs WI, 1st T20I In numbers: Virat Kohli carves out career-best, KL Rahul becomes 3rd-fastest to 1000 runs

Image Source : AP India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and batting partner K L Rahul walk between the wickets during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad

Indian captain Virat Kohli carved out yet another masterclass innings on Friday as India pulled off their highest successful T20I run chase ever to beat West Indies by six wickets in the series opener in Hyderabad. Targeting 208, KL Rahul struck an impressive 62 off 40 balls before Kohli stamped his authority with his career-best knock of 94 runs as India reached the target with eight balls remaining. Here are the key statistics from the first T20I match of the three-game series...

208 is the highest target India have ever chased successfully in the shortest format of the game. Their previous best was 207 against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Mohali. Overall, it is the fifth-highest run successful chase in T20I cricket.

3 With the run chase in Hyderabad, India have now become the successful team to have chased a 200-plus score three times all of which came on home turf. Apart from the aforementioned two, India had also chased 200-plus target against Australia in Rajkot in 2013. Australia and South Africa stand next on the list having successfully chased 200-plus target twice.

India's top-six successful run chases in T20Is...

Team Score Overs Target Inns Result Opposition Ground Start Date India 209/4 18.4 208 2 won v West Indies Hyderabad (Deccan) 6-Dec-19 India 211/4 19.1 207 2 won v Sri Lanka Mohali 12-Dec-09 India 202/4 19.4 202 2 won v Australia Rajkot 10-Oct-13 India 201/3 18.4 199 2 won v England Bristol 8-Jul-18 India 200/3 20 198 2 won v Australia Sydney 31-Jan-16 India 182/4 20 182 2 won v West Indies Chennai 11-Nov-18

5.00 is India's present win-loss ratio since 29016 when chasing at home in T20Is and it is the best by any team. India have lost only twice in 12 matches -- against New Zealand in Nagpur in 2016 and against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2017.

7 India now have have a streak of seven consecutive wins against West Indies in T20Is since 2018. It is the joint-second most by India against an opponent in T20Is. They have had seven such wins against Australia (2013-2017) and Sri Lanka (2016-2017). Their best record stands against Bangladesh - eight wins between 2009 and 2018.

94* is now Kohli's career-best score in T20I cricket, surpassing is previous best of an unbeaten 90 against Australia in Adelaide in 2016.

23 Kohli's knock was also his 23rd fifty-plus score in the format which is now the most in T20Is and is followed by his teammate Rohit Sharma who has 22 half-century-plus scores.

120.90 is present average of Kohli in successful T20I run chases and is still the second among players who have batted more than 10 times in the given scenario. The Netherland's Ryan Doeschate stands atop on the list with an average of 126.50.

29 Number of innings taken by Rahul to amass 1000 runs in T20Is. He is the joint-third-quickest to the milestone after Babar Azam (26 innings) and Kohli (27). Aaron Finch also took 29 innings to reach 1000 T20I runs. Overall, he is the seventh Indian batsman to the mark.

60 runs were conceded by Kesrick Williams which is the most by a West Indies bowler in T20Is and attained the joint-worst figures for a bowler against India.

12 Kohli joined Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi to win the most Man of the Match awards in T20I cricket.