Image Source : BCCI India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: India continue WT20 preparation vs Windies at home

India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies live cricket match from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Regular skipper Virat Kohli is back to lead the Indian cricket team in T20Is after a short break in the Bangladesh series last month. The three-match T20I series will set the tone for India's preparation for World T20 next year in Australia. The Men in Blue will enter the series opener as favourites with some big heavyweight players in the side with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Meanwhile, Windies are always the dark horse in the shortest format of the game, so you can not sideline them easily in the big games. Under Pollard, it will be a big Test for WI side after a hurtful 2-1 series loss against Afghanistan last month. Here you will get all the live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary of IND vs WI live match from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. (LIVE MATCH SCORECARD) (LIVE STREAM IND vs WI)

India vs West Indies Live Score and Updates, 1st T20I: The toss will take place at 06:30 PM

17.37 IST: The Windies are ready for action!

It’s Friday! Cheers to the a Weekend.



Time to get ready for the first clash vs @BCCI in the T20 Series. We get cracking tonight at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad



🗓 Fri 6th Dec

🕝 7pm India / 9:30am Eastern Caribbean / 8:30am Jamaica#MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/F2dhvIqfId — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 6, 2019

17.09 IST: Virat Kohli's Team India is all set for the matchday in Hyderabad