Virat Kohli names ONE surprise package for World T20 in Australia

Image Source : HOTSTAR GRAB Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Despite India's recent series victories, all of which have come at home, the final 15 is yet to be locked in. Not just by the team, but also for veterans and analysts. The bowling combination is one place which provides India with a happy headache given the huge pool of talent that have featured over the last two years. However, on Tuesday, skipper Virat Kohli named another surprise package for Australia for the impending World T20 that begins from October onwards.

Any guesses?

When Kohli was asked about giving some hint about the bowling combination for the ICC tournament in the post-match presentation, the 31-year-old said, "We have to choose who will be our best skills. I think there'll be one player who will be a surprise package. Prasidh Krishna is someone who has bowled really well in domestic cricket."

Krishna is presently part of the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament where he has picked 17 wickets in eight matches for Karnataka. He also was part of IPL over the last two seasons and managed 14 wickets in 18 games.

Kohli also hailed the bowling attack that managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 142 for nine after the promising start they produced. Man of the Match Navdeep Saini finished with 2 for 18 while Shardul Thakur finished 3 for 23.

"This was a clinical performance, and that's how we want to build on each series. We have ticked a few more boxes this time. Brilliant from Navdeep. He has done well in ODI cricket, and he's bowling well in T20s, with experienced guys like Jasprit, Bhuvi and Shardul. It's a really good sign for the team. It's good to have Jasprit back again. He was really keen to bowl again, and his pace was up again," he said.