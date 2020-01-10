WATCH: Virat Kohli left stunned after Sanju Samson's first-ball six in 3rd T20I vs SL

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli

It was a short-lived comeback for Sanju Samson on Friday. Having gained his much-awaited second international break in his career, first time in four years, Samson walked back scoring only six runs off two deliveries in the third T20I game against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Yet, he managed to leave skipper Virat Kohli stunned with his first-ball knock.

Samson scored a six off the very first ball he faced on Friday, leaving not just Kohli, but all thousands who gathered at the venue. Against the floaty delivery from Sandakan in the 11th over of the match, Samson planted his front foot forward to loft the ball over long-off. And as the ball embraced the boundary, Kohli, who was taken by surprise in the dugout, stood up to applaud for the batsman.

Sanju Samson finally gets a game. So happy for him😀



Make it count @IamSanjuSamson💯#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/J3e2udjw2z — गाववाले (@Yadneshkene1) January 10, 2020

Samson however departed off the second ball, a googly from Hasaranga, that crashed into his leg in line with the off stump.

Samson had made his debut for India in 2015, against Zimbabwe in the T20I format. He was earned his recall four years later, in the home series against Bangladesh amid faltering performance from Rishabh Pant. But he was dropped for the next series, against West Indies, without getting a game in the previous contest before being called back for the series against Sri Lanka.