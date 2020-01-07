India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to complete 1000 T20I runs as captain

Image Source : AP India's captain Virat Kohli bats during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Indore

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday scripted yet another record en route to India's comfortable seven-wicket win in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Kohli scored an unbeaten 30 off 17 deliveries to help India take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

En route to his unbeaten knock, Kohli became the fastest captain ever to amass 1000 runs in the format, having achieved the feat in his 30th innings as a skipper. Kohli is overall the sixth batsman in the list and second Indian after MS Dhoni (1112 runs from 62 games). Others on the list include - Faf du Plessis (1273 runs from 40 games), Kane Williamson (1083 runs in 39 games), Eoin Morgan (1013 runs in 43 games) and Ireland's William Porterfield (1002 runs in 56 games). Kohli now stands fifth in the list with his tally of 1006 runs at 47.90 with eight half-centuries.

Earlier in his innings, with his very first single, off Lasith Malinga, down to long-on, Kohli surpassed rested Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-getter in T20I cricket. His present tally stands as 2663 runs in 71 innings at 53.26 with 24 half-centuries.

Talking about the game, the Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 142 for nine with Navdeep Saini bagging 2 for 18 and Shardul Thakur managing 3 for 23.

In reply, the Indian openers, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, got off to a promising start as the pair added 71 runs before a double whammy from Hasaranga dismissed both. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then guided India through to the target with 15 balls to spare.