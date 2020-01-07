IND vs SL: Virat Kohli becomes leading T20I run getter, surpasses rested Rohit Sharma

Image Source : AP File image of Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the leading run-getter in T20I cricket, once again, as he surpasses rested Rohit Sharma to reclaim the top spot. He achieved the feat in the opening T20I game between India and Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore with a punch down to long-on off the very second delivery.

With scores of 71 and 70* in the final T20I match against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by Rohit and Kohli, respectively, the two batting stalwarts capped of 2019 as the leading run-getter in the format with 2633 runs each. However, while Kohli managed the run tally in 75 matches at an average of 52.66, Rohit amassed the total in 104 games at an average of 32.10.

Now with no Rohit for the T20I series, Kohli has the opportunity to consolidate his position atop in the list.

Talking about the match, the Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 142 for nine in 20 overs with Navdeep Saini finishing with 2/18 while Shardul Thakur scripted 3/23.

In reply, India got off to a promising start with the opening pair of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan adding 71 runs to the board before Hasaranga's double strike removed both the openers.

The first T20I, in Guwahati on Sunday, was abandoned due to rain and wet patches on the track.