WATCH: Missed this sight, Sri Lanka? Jasprit Bumrah looks fiery best in training session before opener

Image Source : BCCI GRAB Jasprit Bumrah during a training session ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back. And he is back with his fiery, and toe-crushing deliveries. And if you missed that sight, BCCI has posted a new video of Bumrah's training session where he is seen toppling the practice stumps with one of his yorkers.

"Missed this sight anyone? How's that from @Jaspritbumrah93 #TeamIndia #INDvSL," captioned BCCI as they shared the video ahead of the opening T20I between India and Sri Lanka at home.

Bumrah will be playing his first international game since September, when he was sidelined with a back injury following an astounding 6 for 27 against West Indies. En route to his recovery, Bumrah appeared only in India's practice session during the Windies series at home before being named in the squad for the Sri Lanka series that starts from January 5 onwards in Guwahati.

Bumrah will also look to end the series as the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Presently on 51 wickets from 42 games, Bumrah stands second behind Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin who jointly stand atop with 52 wickets.

Talking about the series, the Men in Blue have won all five bilateral series against Sri Lanka since the World T20 in 2016.

The three-game series starts January 5 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, followed by the second game two days later in Indore. The final match will be played in Pune on January 10.