Wanted to gain confidence, happy with the performance: Navdeep Saini on 'Chahal TV'

Image Source : BCCI.TV Navdeep Saini, who was named the Man of the Match in the second T20I in Indore, made an appearance in 'Chahal TV' alongside Shardul Thakur.

India cruised to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore. Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur were the pick among the bowlers, picking up two and three wickets respectively.

Saini was also named the man of the match as he conceded only 18 runs in four overs, while Thakur ended with figures of 3/23 in his full quota.

Both the pacers made their debut on Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Chahal TV' after the game to discuss their performances.

Saini, who bowled a perfect yorker to dismiss Danushka Gunathalika in the eight over of the game, revealed that he looked up to fellow Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah while going for yorkers.

"As soon as the match started, I thought the wicket was flat. I thought I can do well, I was wanted to gain confidence from this match. I bowled good yorkers today.

"Whenever I have heard Bumrah talk about bowling his yorkers, he always talked accuracy when you try to bowl the ball," Saini said.

Thakur, who took three wickets in the 19th over of the Sri Lankan innings, also said that he handled the pressure well.

"I am very lucky to finally make my debut on Chahal TV," said Thakur playfully. "It's all about handling pressure, I took three wickets and all of them came in a crucial time, I am happy."

Team India restricted the visitors to 142/9 in the first innings. KL Rahul (45), Shreyas Iyer (34) and Virat Kohli (30*) shined with the bat as the side cruised to a seven-wicket victory.

Shikhar Dhawan also made a comeback to the T20I side after being on the sidelines with injury. However, even as he scored 32, he took 29 balls to reach the figure, drawing significant criticism over the pace of his innings.

India and Sri Lanka will take each other on in the final T20I of the series on January 10 in Pune.