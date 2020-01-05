Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Focus on Bumrah, Dhawan as World T20 preparation intensify

Image Source : AP Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I

INDIA VS SRI LANKA 1ST T20I FROM GUWAHATI: LIVE CRICKET SCORE

LIVE CRICKET SCORE, INDIA VS SRI LANKA 1ST T20I: Toss at 6.30 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first IND vs SL T20I from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India are set to host Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match series as Jasprit Bumrah returns to the squad after an injury layoff. Focus will also be on Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order in absence of Rohit Sharma , who has been rested. Shivam Dube and the spin department will also be under the scanner against a Sri Lanka side, who themselves will aim to find their feet after a 0-3 drubbing against Australia in a three-match series. Follow live scores and all the updates from the 1st T20I in Guwahati here at indiatvnews.com

Brief preview: Comeback man Jasprit Bumrah will be the cynosure of all eyes during India's first T20 international against Sri Lanka in the year 2020 where its namesake global meet will gain precedence over everything for the 'Men In Blue'. [Read full preview]