India vs South Africa: When David Miller's catch stunned Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli. Watch

When David Miller's catch stunned Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli. Watch

The second T20I between India and South Africa witnessed two of the sensational catches fans would ever see in a game of cricket.

While for India, it was skipper Virat Kohli who took a blinder on Wednesday to get rid of his counterpart Quinton de Kock in the first innings in Mohali on Wednesday, another sensational effort on the field which caught the limelight was David Miller's stunner to remove Shikhar Dhawan.

With Kohli and Dhawan building a strong partnership after Rohit Sharma's dismissal in their chase of 150, the match was slowly slipping out of Proteas' hands.

To bring his side back, Miller made a superhuman effort to pick up one of the best catches ever seen on a cricket field.

In the 12th over of the Indian innings, Dhawan, batting on 40, slammed a slow one from spinner Tabraiz Shamsi towards long-on. Miller, however, ran towards the ball and then flung himself towards his right to pluck the ball in mid-air.

After the effort from the South African, all Dhawan could do was give a wry smile to the Indian skipper, who just stayed at the bowling end in amazement after what he saw.

India losts it's second wicket.!

Miller's Stupendous catch to send Dhawan back..🔥🔥#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Dux26GEVBF — Sαυrαßh ρατhαk (@pathak_says) September 18, 2019

However, Miller's effort didn't prevent the Indians from registering a comfortable seven-wicket win and take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the first game being washed out.

The Men in Blue will now aim to clinch the series when they take on the Proteas in the final T20I on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru