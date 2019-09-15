India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Weather forecast in Dharamsala and probable playing 11

Image Source : @BCCI TWITTER Weather forecast in Dharamsala and probable playing 11

India are ready to embark on a home stretch with South Africa being the first team to tour the subcontinent nation followed by Bangladesh and West Indies.

Virat Kohli's men will be full of confidence after whitewashing the Windies across all the formats in the Caribbean and will now host the Proteas for three T20Is and Test matches starting September 15 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

India are led by Kohli but have a young squad overall in both the departments. While stability in the middle-order remains a question, the bowling will also be tested in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

On Saturday, Kohli stressed on the idea of giving the young players a go and finding the right combination ahead of the World T20 in Australia next year.

South Africa, on the other hand, also have a young said led by Quinton de Kock after Faf du Plessis was dropped from the shortest format of the game following a disastrous World Cup campaign.

De Kock has a challenge on his hand with experienced campaigners like Dale Steyn, the recently retired Hashim Amla and Chris Morris also missing out. However, he will be provided some assistance in David Miller and Kagiso Rabada.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It has rained over the past couple of days in Dharamsala and there will be moisture and chill in the air once the sun sets. Dew is also expected to play a part in the game. The pitch has remained undercover for a while and it is not going to change in the coming hours.

WEATHER FORECAST

A maximum of 24 degrees Celsius with a minimum of 17 is expected for the day. It is expected to stay cloudy throughout the day with little chances of rain possible as well.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI:

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi