We are prepared for rank turners: Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has insisted that Keshav Maharaj's presence in the squad makes the Proteas ready to face rank-turners in the upcoming Test series against India.

South African captain Faf du Plessis has indicated that the visitors are also in a position to exploit the conditions if India dish out rank turners during their Test series in the country. The Proteas are set to play three Test matches, the first of which will start here on Wednesday.

Du Plessis said at a press conference on the eve of the match that South Africa have Keshav Maharaj in the squad for this purpose.

"In the past series we have seen that the ball spun quite a bit, I think the bowler we have in Maharaj at the moment is probably just as good as any spinner around the world. So he will be a challenge for the Indian batters if the decks were to spin quite a bit," du Plessis said.

This is the first time that South Africa are playing a Test series in India since 2015. They had lost the four-match series 3-0 back then.

Du Plessis said that the team will be choosing pacers based on those who can hit accurate lines and lengths continuously. "We also have the pace but it is about making sure you have the accurate pace," he said. "For the ball to reverse swing you need a dry surface and pitches. We can use the dry pitches to our advantage as we have a few bowlers who can bowl 140-145 kmph plus and that's where reverse swing becomes the real weapon."