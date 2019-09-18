Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Watch: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri felicitate veteran pitch curator Daljit Singh

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri felicitate veteran pitch curator Daljit Singh

Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri felicitated veteran pitch curator Daljit Singh before the second T20I in Mohali.

PTI PTI
Mohali Published on: September 18, 2019 20:30 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI

Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri felicitated veteran pitch curator Daljit Singh before the second T20I in Mohali.

Captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday felicitated recently-retired curator Daljit Singh ahead of the second T20 International between India and South Africa here.

The 77-year-old had retired as BCCI's chief curator earlier this month after 22 years of service to Indian cricket. He also oversaw pitch preparations for the game on Wednesday.

Kohli and Shastri presented a memento to Daljit for his long service to Indian cricket.

Daljit is also a former first-class cricketer, having played 87 games for Punjab.

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMidfield prodigy from Kerala wants to become 'Indian Messi' Next Story  