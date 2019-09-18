Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma to become highest scorer in T20Is

Image Source : AP Indian skipper Virat Kohli went past teammate Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-getter in T20 internationals.

Virat Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest scorer in T20 international cricket. The Indian captain surpassed his teammate during the second T20I against South Africa in Mohali.

Ahead of the game, Rohit was 53 runs ahead of Virat at the top of the run-getters' list. However, the Mumbai batsman was dismissed early in the innings on 12.

The Indian captain made an aggressive start to his innings and formed a formidable partnership with fellow Delhi batsman Shikhar Dhawan, as he achieved the feat. Virat also went past Rohit for most 50+ scores in T20Is during the innings.

Rohit Sharma had 21 fifty-plus scores, which included four hundreds, and 17 half-centuries.

It took Virat Kohli 71 games (66 innings) to become the highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game. During the innings, he also took his average in the T20Is to over 50, thus becoming the only international batsman to have a fifty-plus average across all the three formats.

Virat averages 60.31 in ODIs, and 53.14 in Test matches.

While the Indian skipper is yet to score a century in T20Is, he has hit 22 fifties - the highest by any batsman in the shortest format.

While Rohit Sharma has 2434 runs in 97 T20Is, New Zealand's Martin Guptill follows the Indian duo at the third position in the highest run-getters' list, with 2283 runs in 78 matches.

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is fourth in the list, while former Kiwi batsman and captain Brendon McCullum completes the top-5. MS Dhoni is the third Indian cricketer in the list, but is ranked 18th with 1617 runs in 98 games.

Earlier in the game, India held South Africa on 149/5 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock top-scored for the Proteas with 52.