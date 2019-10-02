Virat Kohli meets die-hard fan who had his name, face and achievements tattooed!

Image Source : PTI Ahead of the first day of the opening Test between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli greeted a fan who had his name and face tattooed on his body.

Virat Kohli is among one of the most-followed cricketers in the world. He is revered by fans all around the world, and in India, his fan-following is second to none in the current team.

Kohli, who recently became India's most successful captain in Test cricket, met one such die-hard fan in Visakhapatnam ahead of the start of the first Test against South Africa. The shirtless fan -- Pintu Behra of Odisha, was seen sporting a tattoo of Virat's face on his chest.

Image Source : PTI The fan even tattooed the list of Virat Kohli's achievements.

On his back, the fan has got tattooed Kohli's first name, his jersey number (18) as well as landmarks in his career including the 2008 Under-19 World Cup win, 2013 Arjuna Award and the 2017 Padma Shri.

With his consecutive achievements, Kohli is regarded as one of the finest batsmen of the modern-day cricket. The Indian skipper has over 26,000 international runs with 68 centuries across all the three formats.

