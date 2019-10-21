Monday, October 21, 2019
     
India vs South Africa: Umesh Yadav's nasty bouncer hits Dean Elgar on helmet

Dean Elgar was retired hurt after he was struck on the helmet during the third day of the final Test.

October 21, 2019
South Africa opener Dean Elgar was retired hurt during the third day of the final Test after he was hit by a nasty bouncer by Indian pacer Umesh Yadav on the helmet in the second session of Day 3. The incident also forced an early tea on Day 3 in Ranchi Test.

The bounce was starkly uneven on the third day in Ranchi, and the cracks had been opening further apart throughout the day. Mohammed Shami had earlier troubled the batsmen with similarly uneven bounce, and even dismissed Faf du Plessis on a delivery which kept significantly slow.

On this occasion, Umesh aimed a bouncer at Elgar but the left-handed batsman completely took the eye off the ball. It eventually rammed Elgar on his helmet, and the batsman immediately showed signs of discomfort.

He gradually went down on the ground and the Indian players quickly came around to check him. George Linde came into bat after the tea, confirming that Elgar is retired hurt.

Earlier, South Africa were enforced upon a follow-on after they were bundled on 162 in the first innings after India declared on 497/9. In the second innings, the Proteas' miseries continued as they lost four wickets within 9 overs.

(More to follow..)  

